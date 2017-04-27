The Simpsons parody Trump’s first 100 days in office and it is just so depressing

No predictions, just pure unmitigated roasting of the US President!

The Simpsons have done it again. As Donald Trump hit the 100-day milestone of his presidency, everyone’s favourite 30-year-old animated show delivered the satirical goods.

Donald Trump reviews his first 100 days in office. Watch an all-new episode of #TheSimpsons this Sunday at 8/7c on FOX. pic.twitter.com/rDtvNgusFs — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) April 26, 2017

In the video, posted to Twitter, the President is depicted in the famous yellow skin as almost every facet of his administration is roasted without mercy.

As lightning strikes poetically outside the White House, we enter to a fairly harsh letter of resignation from Press Secretary Sean Spicer before heading into ‘The Don’s’ master bedroom where his hair once again becomes the butt of multiple jokes.

It’s been a big 100 days, and The Simpsons’ writers don’t miss a beat. As Trump is handed a bill to read, he queries innocently “can’t Fox News read it and I watch what they say?” A tear beads down the President’s cheek as it is insisted he read it himself – only to be mechanically wiped away by his hairpiece.

The image of Grampa Simpson being deported despite a lack of memory of where he came from is the icing on the cake – and pretty much sums up the questionable immigration policies of the United States’ 45th President.

Ivanka Trump is appointed a justice of the Supreme Court… and markets a new clothing line in the process.

It really is a must watch.

After all these years, The Simpsons has still got it.