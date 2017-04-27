What is this, a cup of coffee for ants?

In a new advertisement for Finnish coffee roaster Paulig, director and animator Lucas Zanotto brewed the world’s smallest cup of coffee.

Using a nail file, Zanotto made the grounds from a single coffee bean. He then placed the grind in a miniature cone filter before adding boiling water. Finally, the coffee is poured into a tiny mug one drop at a time.

Suffice to say, this cup of joe probably won’t be enough to satisfy your daily caffeine needs.

You can see more of Zanotto’s videos on Instagram and Vimeo.

Via This Is Colossal