Lost At E Minor
Here’s how to brew the smallest cup of coffee in the world
Home Page Contribute now!
Video

Here’s how to brew the smallest cup of coffee in the world

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

What is this, a cup of coffee for ants?

In a new advertisement for Finnish coffee roaster Paulig, director and animator Lucas Zanotto brewed the world’s smallest cup of coffee.

Using a nail file, Zanotto made the grounds from a single coffee bean. He then placed the grind in a miniature cone filter before adding boiling water. Finally, the coffee is poured into a tiny mug one drop at a time.

Suffice to say, this cup of joe probably won’t be enough to satisfy your daily caffeine needs.

You can see more of Zanotto’s videos on Instagram and Vimeo.

Via This Is Colossal

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment