Congrats, millennials, there’s now a building with emoji ornaments
Congrats, millennials, there’s now a building with emoji ornaments

By Inigo del Castillo

Instead of adorning a new building with traditional ornaments like gargoyles, Amsterdam-based studio ‘Attika Architekten’ has chosen a more contemporary design: emojis.

The mixed-use building, located in the Dutch city of Amersfoot, features a red brick façade lined with 22 emoji faces on a white grid. Each expressive emoji was taken from the template used in WhatsApp, then converted to a 3D model, and sent to the construction company.

Emoji ornaments

According to the studio, they chose this aesthetic to amuse all the young people who hang out at the town square in front of the structure, as well as to make something that reflects the times.

“In classical architecture they used heads of the king or whatever, and they put that on the façade,” architect Changiz Tehrani told The Verge.

“So we were thinking, what can we use as an ornament so when you look at this building in 10 or 20 years you can say ‘hey this is from that year!’”

A building with emoji ornaments

To find out more about Attika Architekten and their work, head on over here.

Via Design Boom

