We never knew that blowjob competitions were allowed on TV. But then again, this is Japan we’re talking about.

A few years ago, a Japanese game show aired a segment called Orgasm Wars. It featured heterosexual porn star Ryou Sawai and a gay man known only as Takuya. Their task? The former had to prevent himself from getting an orgasm during a 40-minute blowjob from the latter.

It’s truly riveting stuff. Climactic even. Will Sawai succeed and resist orgasm? Can Takuya bring the porn star to his knees (which ironically has already happened the other way around)?

Watch the footage above to find out the (happy) ending.

