Lost At E Minor
This giant octopus sculpture doubles as a playground for kids
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for This giant octopus sculpture doubles as a playground for kids
Design

This giant octopus sculpture doubles as a playground for kids

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

It’s never a good idea let your children play with a mythological sea creature known for devouring entire ships. But in Shenzen, China, you can probably make an exception.

Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman has constructed a massive public sculpture that also serves as a children’s playground. Despite being called the Kraken, the structure is anything but harmful. It actually resembles a friendly, hat-wearing octopus whose tentacles are extended to welcome visitors.

Kids and adults can crawl inside its tentacles and reach a ‘secret’ play area inside the animal’s head.

The Kraken

The interactive artwork was made for Vanke Group’s One City development in Yantian, Shenzen, and was designed in collaboration with UAP. It draws on the history of the area – a former harbour that housed a battleship – and seeks to give residents a place for imaginative play.

Children playing at the playground

Previously, Hofman built a giant rubber duck that was docked in the city of Kaohsiung in Taiwan. You can know more about the artist’s work here.

A family playing

A family playing

A child playing

Via This Is Colossal

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Leave a comment