This giant octopus sculpture doubles as a playground for kids

It’s never a good idea let your children play with a mythological sea creature known for devouring entire ships. But in Shenzen, China, you can probably make an exception.

Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman has constructed a massive public sculpture that also serves as a children’s playground. Despite being called the Kraken, the structure is anything but harmful. It actually resembles a friendly, hat-wearing octopus whose tentacles are extended to welcome visitors.

Kids and adults can crawl inside its tentacles and reach a ‘secret’ play area inside the animal’s head.

The interactive artwork was made for Vanke Group’s One City development in Yantian, Shenzen, and was designed in collaboration with UAP. It draws on the history of the area – a former harbour that housed a battleship – and seeks to give residents a place for imaginative play.

Previously, Hofman built a giant rubber duck that was docked in the city of Kaohsiung in Taiwan. You can know more about the artist’s work here.

Via This Is Colossal