Our solar system adorably fits in a bottle and is made to scale

The world in the palm of your hand? Here’s something better: the entire solar system in the palm of your hand.

Model-maker Little Planet Factory has 3D-printed a replica of our solar system that’s small enough to fit in a tiny bottle. Called the ‘Solar System in a Bottle’, it comes with all eight planets (sorry, Pluto) made at a scale of 1:5,000,000,000.

Looking at these miniatures, you really get a sense of how the four solid planets, such as Earth and Mars, are dwarfed by the four gas planets, like Jupiter and Saturn. Incredible!

Sadly due to high demand, the company has stopped taking orders until May 2017. So while you’re waiting, you can see Little Planet Factory’s other products for sale here.

Via Design Taxi