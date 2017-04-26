They’ve got mountains of work ahead of them. First things first, watch the video in this article. Now, if that still didn’t make enough sense to you, check out this reaction video or this breakdown by Tokyosaurus.

Got it? Great. In the video, Senran Kagura producer Kenichiro Takaki explains how they’re working on incorporating the sensation of jiggly breasts into gameplay for the series’ release on the new gaming system Nintendo Switch.

This is made possible by the HD Rumble feature of the Switch’s removable Joy-Con controllers, which allows the user to literally ‘feel’ [the most important] elements of the game.

In the case of Senran Kagura, an action game famous for a bountiful supply of jiggly breasts, of course the challenge is to somehow recreate those jiggles for the user. Hence the example Takaki showed, of holding hands with one of the game’s characters.

What makes the above video extra humorous is the sneak peek into the R&D, with Takaki shown squeezing water balloons and observing Jell-O jiggle on a saucer in an attempt to mimic the “jiggle physics” of breasts.

While Nintendo is raking it in with the release of the Switch platform, there’s still no release date for Senran Kagura as of writing.

