Jeans with a zipper at the back let you easily flash your butt

Forgive the pun, but we think they’ve got this one ass backwards. In something we’re classifying under “Reasons Why Aliens Won’t Talk To Us,” French fashion brand Vetements worked with Levi’s to design a pair of jeans that has the fashion world shookt.

The VetementsxLevis project may just be the first of its kind, with jeans that feature a shortcut to where the sun doesn’t shine. A pair may seem rather ordinary from afar, but a closer look will reveal that a lengthy zipper runs straight along the back, right smack on your piggy bank slot.

It also has zippers that can air out the back of your legs, because of course everyone knows that’s the part of the body that itches the most and nothing will be more satisfying than to give yourself a good hard scratch while taking the metro.

#VETEMENTSxLEVIS @NETAPORTER @viviuniverse #selezionemoda A post shared by @selezionemoda on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

While some may be calling this creation avant-garde, we’re not quite convinced.

Our position might lean a little closer to a comment that said, “Finally. Easy poop jeans,” which we’ll admit is a compliment to its function. Because wasn’t that the original spirit of blue jeans anyway? Functionality?

Important fashion update #vetementsxlevis A post shared by Alexandra Citrin-Safadi (@alexcitrin) on Apr 21, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

So while it seems that those who’ll get conned into buying these jeans are people who still use the word ‘bae’ in 2017, it does help in carving out a path towards potentially multi-functional, ultra-practical pants in the near future.

Or who knows, maybe one day we’ll simply decide those shiny suits Puffy and Biggie wore in 1997 are socially acceptable.

So what do you think of these jeans? Fashionable or forget-about-it?

Via Harper's Bazaar