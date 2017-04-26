Lost At E Minor
Dad illustrates all the cute stuff his five-year-old says
Dad illustrates all the cute stuff his five-year-old says

By Ben Pablo

“What does it mean to ‘fall in love,’ do you fall, and love is on the ground?” Oh, what we’d give to remember the things we said as five-year-olds.

Martin and Michelle Bruckner, a designer couple from Nebraska, USA probably thought the same, as they’ve created a significant body of work from their five-year-old daughter Harper Grace’s sayings.

They’ve turned little Harper Grace’s silly pronouncements into the absolute cutest artworks, and have grown a collection that now looks like the greeting card aisle at the bookstore.

“The project is named Spaghetti Toes, a title which originates from a family dinner conversation when Michelle had to inform young Harper Grace that pasta certainly has no place near anyone’s feet,” wrote Iveta Peteraityt.

Martin has even compiled Harper Grace’s sayings into a book that was released earlier this month – I Love You with All My Butt: An Illustrated Book of Big Thoughts from Little Kids.

“As absurd as they may be, they remind us of a time when our imaginations were also limitless, and make us wonder if it might be worthwhile to take life a little less seriously,” adds Peteraityt.

While some of Harper Grace’s sayings are flat-out silly, some of them are rather profound. So we guess it’s safe to say that the young lady’s words don’t just provide inspiration to her parents, but have become testaments to the innocence of youth. We’re just glad we have these cheeky visuals to aid the imagination.

For more of Martin and Michelle’s work, follow Spaghetti Toes on Tumblr, Facebook, or Instagram.

Via Bored Panda

