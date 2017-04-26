Corgi butts are the upgrades our smartphones really need

Companies like Apple and Samsung give us unnecessary upgrades like bigger screens and better cameras, when all we want is something else: corgi butts.

Guangzhou, China-based artist Miko Ho has come up with a collection of smartphone cases decorated with the adorable butts of corgis. Using 100% Australian wool, she handmakes each case to realistically look like the internet-popular rear-ends.

Miko also makes other animal designs, including pandas, zebras, monkeys, and cats (complete with male body parts woohoo).

You can buy her animal butt smartphone cases on Etsy for AUS$46 (US$35).

Via Bored Panda