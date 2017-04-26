Lost At E Minor
Corgi butts are the upgrades our smartphones really need
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Corgi butts are the upgrades our smartphones really need
Design

Corgi butts are the upgrades our smartphones really need

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

Companies like Apple and Samsung give us unnecessary upgrades like bigger screens and better cameras, when all we want is something else: corgi butts.

Guangzhou, China-based artist Miko Ho has come up with a collection of smartphone cases decorated with the adorable butts of corgis. Using 100% Australian wool, she handmakes each case to realistically look like the internet-popular rear-ends.

Corgi butts

Corgi butts

Miko also makes other animal designs, including pandas, zebras, monkeys, and cats (complete with male body parts woohoo).

A cat butt

A cat butt

You can buy her animal butt smartphone cases on Etsy for AUS$46 (US$35).

A monkey butt

A panda butt

A zebra butt

Via Bored Panda

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Leave a comment