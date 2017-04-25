Lost At E Minor
Photographer travels the world to document its last surviving tribes
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Photographer travels the world to document its last surviving tribes
Photography

Photographer travels the world to document its last surviving tribes

Ben Pablo
By Ben Pablo

“Bizarre travel plans are dancing lessons from God.” – Kurt Vonnegut. The quote appears on a poster for a New York gallery event. It’s for award-winning photographer Terri Gold’s exhibit Still Points in a Turning World, which she describes as “visual tales from my travels to the last mysterious corners of the world.”

Her subjects are tribes from across Africa, and further East to India and China – people and cultures that have managed to keep themselves tucked away as the world embraces yet another century of change and globalisation.

“Terri Gold is a seeker, a world traveler to many of the more remote places of the globe who is entranced by peoples so unlike her and her community that one has to wonder at her enchantment,” says photographer Harvey Stein.

“Her luminous photographs, made more otherworldly by the use of special toning and waxing techniques and infrared radiation rather then conventional light rays, show us more than we can imagine and takes us out of our routine lives into realms of the miraculous and the unknowable.”

“There’s a tendency for those of us in the dominant Western culture to view traditional people—even when we’re sympathetic to their plight—as quaint and colorful, but reduced to the sidelines of history, while the real world, which of course is our world, continues moving forward. We see these societies as failed attempts at modernity, as if they’re destined to fade away by some natural law, as if they can’t cope with change. That’s simply not true. Change is the one constant in history. All societies in all times and in all places constantly adapt to new possibilities for life.” Wade Davis – opening reception April 19th Salomon Arts Gallery 83 Leonard St, NYC #passionpassport #stillpointsinaturningworld #ladakh #buddhistmonastery #people_infinity #terrigoldworldimagery #fineartphotography #salomonartsgallery #infraredworld

A post shared by Terri Gold (@ttgold) on

Terri Gold claims that “traditional knowledge of indigenous societies has the power to contribute to the planet’s modern vision of technology, science and medicine, and sustainable living.”

“Though we may not see our own customs and traditions in these images, it is my hope that we recognize our common humanity. In the end, our only heritage is our planet. As beautiful as it is diverse…” she adds.

“The introduction of resources and technologies, Gold says, is necessary, but it must not erase the cultural heritage of the people. The whole world suffers if their legacy is lost,” writes Ellyn Kail.

“Gold’s pictures aren’t a eulogy to ‘vanishing’ tribes; they’re a testament to the endurance of humanity. Everything changes with time, but if we’re lucky, we can learn from our histories as we move into the future,” Kail adds.

As of writing, the exhibit at the Salomon Arts Gallery in Tribeca, New York is still ongoing and will end on May 11.

For more of Terri Gold’s work, visit her website or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Via Feature Shoot

About the author

Filipino writer who calls the road home, eager to tell the stories of the world—from sea to summit, small towns to big cities, cultures old and new. Enjoys drinking IPAs while watching his favorite sports teams lose. Minimalist.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment