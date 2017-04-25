Photographer travels the world to document its last surviving tribes

“Bizarre travel plans are dancing lessons from God.” – Kurt Vonnegut. The quote appears on a poster for a New York gallery event. It’s for award-winning photographer Terri Gold’s exhibit Still Points in a Turning World, which she describes as “visual tales from my travels to the last mysterious corners of the world.”

Her subjects are tribes from across Africa, and further East to India and China – people and cultures that have managed to keep themselves tucked away as the world embraces yet another century of change and globalisation.

“Terri Gold is a seeker, a world traveler to many of the more remote places of the globe who is entranced by peoples so unlike her and her community that one has to wonder at her enchantment,” says photographer Harvey Stein.

“Her luminous photographs, made more otherworldly by the use of special toning and waxing techniques and infrared radiation rather then conventional light rays, show us more than we can imagine and takes us out of our routine lives into realms of the miraculous and the unknowable.”

“Photography is a major force in explaining man to man” – Edward Steichen #nomad camp in Niger in the Sahel desert during the Gerewol Festival #african_portraits #niger #hippieinhills #terrigoldworldimagery #gerewol #wodaabe A post shared by Terri Gold (@ttgold) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

Terri Gold claims that “traditional knowledge of indigenous societies has the power to contribute to the planet’s modern vision of technology, science and medicine, and sustainable living.”

“Though we may not see our own customs and traditions in these images, it is my hope that we recognize our common humanity. In the end, our only heritage is our planet. As beautiful as it is diverse…” she adds.

“The introduction of resources and technologies, Gold says, is necessary, but it must not erase the cultural heritage of the people. The whole world suffers if their legacy is lost,” writes Ellyn Kail.

“Gold’s pictures aren’t a eulogy to ‘vanishing’ tribes; they’re a testament to the endurance of humanity. Everything changes with time, but if we’re lucky, we can learn from our histories as we move into the future,” Kail adds.

As of writing, the exhibit at the Salomon Arts Gallery in Tribeca, New York is still ongoing and will end on May 11.

Via Feature Shoot