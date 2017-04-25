Construction walls and scaffolding are not meant to look beautiful. The Philadelphia Museum of Art, however, thinks otherwise.

The museum is currently undergoing a major expansion, spending US$525 million on a new 169,000 square foot wing designed by Frank Gehry. While the new wing won’t be ready for public viewing until 2020, everyone can already see a preview of what’s to come via the 450-foot fence surrounding the construction site.

Made in collaboration with Pentagram, the wall – called Constructionism – doubles as an outdoor gallery with 75 paintings, photos, and other artworks from the likes of Andy Warhol, Barbara Kruger, and Jasper Johns.

“The Museum’s incredible collection has been bursting at the seams, and the expansion will give it a greater opportunity to display more treasures. In the meantime, the artworks are literally out on the street,” said Pentagram’s Paula Scher.

“Constructionism is a celebration of what the Museum does, which is make art accessible to the city.”

The wall is made from unfinished plywood and has stenciled typography such as “must lay flat,” a clever reference to the crates that fine art is shipped in. The reproductions, meanwhile, have been curated to offer a visual dialogue and even hung like they usually would indoors.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art also plans to switch out the pieces on view at least twice while the wall is up.

“I hope the passersby discover what a spectacular collection is housed in this wonderful museum and that they are motivated to give it a visit,” Scher added.

Now this is the kind of wall we like being put up!

Via Fast Co Design