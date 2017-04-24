This hands-free umbrella lets photographers shoot in the rain with ease

You might look like an idiot, but at least you’re a dry idiot.

The Nubrella is a wind-resistant, hands-free umbrella designed to make taking pictures easier during rainy days. It can withstand up to 40mph winds and lets photographers shoot with both hands without any part of the umbrella blocking the view.

Using it is pretty straightforward. Put on the backpack, slide the canopy over your head, and lock it in place. Once you’re done with it, press the blue buttons and the canopy will slide back and store itself in the bag.

It’s actually pretty innovative and practical, that is if you don’t mind getting weird stares from people. What do you think? Would you use a Nubrella?

You can get the Nubrella here for AUS$106 (US$80)

Via Design Taxi