This cat cosplays every time she has dinner with mum

A lot of people like to dress up whenever they go out for dinner. But one cat from Japan ALWAYS dresses up, even if he’s just having dinner at home.
Maro is a seven-month-old cat who lives with his mum Rie Matsui. The feline is quickly reaching Instagram stardom after photos of him wearing different costumes while silently watching plates of food went viral.
According to Matsui, not long after she got Maro, she noticed he was always relaxed. So relaxed, that he lets her dress him up in various outfits. Combining her love of photography, cosplay, and Japanese food, she then started a series showing Maro as her daily dinner companion.
“He is great at posing, because he’s so quiet and easygoing,” Matsui told The Dodo.
While Maro never gets to eat the food in front of him, he’s perfectly fine knowing he’s hanging out with his favourite human.
“He never eats the food, although sometimes I give him a little reward after shooting,” added Matsui.
So the next time you’re looking for a dinner date, forget humans. Cats are the best companions out there.
You can see more of Maro over on Instagram.
Via Bored Panda
Facebook Conversations