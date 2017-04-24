This cat cosplays every time she has dinner with mum

A lot of people like to dress up whenever they go out for dinner. But one cat from Japan ALWAYS dresses up, even if he’s just having dinner at home.

Maro is a seven-month-old cat who lives with his mum Rie Matsui. The feline is quickly reaching Instagram stardom after photos of him wearing different costumes while silently watching plates of food went viral.

According to Matsui, not long after she got Maro, she noticed he was always relaxed. So relaxed, that he lets her dress him up in various outfits. Combining her love of photography, cosplay, and Japanese food, she then started a series showing Maro as her daily dinner companion.

“He is great at posing, because he’s so quiet and easygoing,” Matsui told The Dodo.

Japanese Food🍙 #cat#cats#catstagram#catsofinstagram #instacat_meows#instacat_models#picneko #sweetcatclub#pet#animal#japanesefood #和食#riceball#おにぎり#ニャンスタグラム #ねこ#みんねこ#みんなのねこ部#にゃんこ#猫 #ペコねこ部#波平#mannishboys#斉藤和義 #zip写真部 A post shared by @rinne172 on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

While Maro never gets to eat the food in front of him, he’s perfectly fine knowing he’s hanging out with his favourite human.

“He never eats the food, although sometimes I give him a little reward after shooting,” added Matsui.

So the next time you’re looking for a dinner date, forget humans. Cats are the best companions out there.

You can see more of Maro over on Instagram.

中華まんの日 January 25 is the day of Chinese steamed buns in Japan. #cat#cats#catstagram#catsofinstagram#😻 #instacat_meows#instacat_models#animal #pet#bestmeow#meowbox#ilovecats#ねこ #ネコ#にゃんこ#ニャンスタグラム#picneko #みんなのねこ部#ペコねこ部#猫#ねこ部 #chinesesteamedbun#中華まん#中華まんの日 #zip写真部#mannishboys#マニッシュボーイズ A post shared by @rinne172 on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:43am PST

巫女(shrine maiden)⛩ #cat#cats#catstagram#catsofinstagram#😻 #bestmeow#meowbox#instacat_models #instacat_meows#pet#animal#にゃんこ#猫 #ねこ#ネコ#ニャンスタグラム#みんなのねこ部 #ペコねこ部#shrinemaiden#巫女#zip写真部 #mannishboys A post shared by @rinne172 on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Beaujolais Nouveau was released today🍷 #cat#cats#catsofinstagram#catstagram #😻#bestmeow#meowbox#ilovecats#ねこ #ネコ#にゃんこ#ニャンスタグラム#ねこ部#猫 #みんなのねこ部#ペコねこ部#beaujolaisnouveau#wine#cheese#チーズ #sommelier#ボージョレヌーヴォー #ソムリエ #zip写真部#mannishboys#instacat_meows A post shared by @rinne172 on Nov 17, 2016 at 3:34am PST

Via Bored Panda