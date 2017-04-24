Suicidal man and the friendly stranger that saved him complete the London marathon together

Now HERE’s a good news story for your Monday.

In January 2008, Jonny Benjamin was standing on the edge of Waterloo Bridge, a step away from taking his own life.

Thankfully, Neil Laybourn was walking past and spotted the then-university student who was suffering from a Schizoaffective disorder.

He managed to talk Jonny down from the bridge and saved his life.

In 2014, some six years later, Jonny had pieced his life back together and started a campaign on social media to ‘Find Mike’.

Who’s Mike? Great question.

Mike was Neil, but Jonny didn’t know who this stranger that saved his life was, so he just gave him the name Mike.

The campaign went insanely viral (you might remember it) and eventually the pair met up in an absolute tear-jerker of a reunion.

Well now in another amazing twist to this tale, the pair have, upon royal request, completed the London marathon together over the weekend.

They were invited by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry to take on the epic race in order to raise funds and awareness for mental health issues.

It took them 5 hours and 28 minutes, and they even ran past the Waterloo Bridge, which we can only imagine must’ve been an overwhelmingly emotional experience for the two of them.

Jonny and Neil are both now active campaigners for mental health issues, telling their story around the country and trying to offer their help, knowledge and support as much as possible.

You can check out their Facebook page or check out their Channel 4 doco, ‘Stranger On The Bridge.

FYI, Beyond Blue has some outstanding resources on mental health if you or anyone you know is suffering.