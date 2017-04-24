Ever wanted to be painted like the Mona Lisa, except uhm naked? Well, thanks to Australia’s Art Series Hotel Group, now you can.

From May 1 to June 15, the Art Series Hotel Group is offering guests the chance to not only enjoy their luxurious accommodations, but to also disrobe and strike a pose.

Called the ‘No Robe package’, the promotion involves guests posing in front of a team of artists to capture their beauty on canvas. If you’re a bit shy to stand buck naked in front of strangers, no worries. The hotel will send a purpose-built camera up to your room, where you can take photos in private. The images will then be sent to the artists to recreate.

“Art Series Hotels are passionate about supporting the arts and delivering unique art inspired experiences for our guests and welcoming them with their creativity,” said Will Deague, CEO of Art Series Hotels. “The No Robe campaign certainly goes back to the history of the nude form in art and self-expression.”

He added: “We want to encourage our guests to dare to be different and bold – to celebrate their individuality and feel liberated in their own skin. It’s about stripping away hang-ups and be free – nude or not!”

The ‘No Robe package’ is now available for booking at all of the seven Art Series Hotels. Packages start from AUS$229 (US$172) per night. You can find out more on the Art Series Hotel Group website.