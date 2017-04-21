This bottle of water is actually a bottle of ‘clear’ coffee

It’s called Clr Cff, and it’s meant to give you your daily dose of caffeine, without discolouring your teeth.

Founded by brothers Adam and David Nagy, the beverage is made from Arabica beans and water. They’ve refused to disclose the method they used to create such a drink, but they claim it’s free from preservatives, artificial flavours, sweeteners, and stabilisers.

According to the co-founders, teeth discolouration was the reason they started the company.

“We are heavy coffee drinkers,” David explained to the Evening Standard. “Like many other people we struggled with the teeth stains caused by it. There was nothing on the market that would suit our needs so we decided to create our own recipe.”

It took them three months to invent the formula, but they’ve done it. A bottle of Clr Cff contains about 100mg of caffeine (a bit more than the standard cup), and tastes like cold brew.

Right now the product is available at Whole Foods Markets and Selfridges & Co in London. It’s… unclear though when it will be sold in other countries.

Find out more about the Clr Cff here.

#goodmorning from #budapest ❤️ another beautiful day to make some #progress 🔑🔝 #clearcoffee A post shared by Clear Coffee (@clrcff) on Sep 30, 2016 at 1:09am PDT

summer is over 😐 keep the #progress going 🔑🔝💪 #cantstop #fitness #lifestyle #clearcoffee 📷@montypuchala A post shared by Clear Coffee (@clrcff) on Oct 3, 2016 at 4:54am PDT

Via My Modern Met