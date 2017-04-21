I genuinely have no idea where to start with this.

Is it offensive? Probably…I think – I don’t know, I feel like it should be but it’s just so god damn weird.

It’s humiliating for everybody equally.

How do I put this into words for you to understand – OK, um basically this is a Japanese game show where a bunch of mostly naked men try to clamour up a slippery ramp to knock down windows and reveal a naked woman.

But that sentence hardly does the whole insane thing justice.

For instance, the guys are in some sort of nappy thing for some reason and are attached to some sort of thick elastic rope which flings them back into this giant pit of black sludge.

AND then there’s an old naked Japanese man at the end because of course there is.

I guess what I’m trying to say is, watch the video. Watch it right to the end, you will not see a more batshit crazy thing in your life.

Yes you’ll feel weird after watching it, but you’ll have a deeper understanding of the human condition when you finish.