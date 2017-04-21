Professor shows all the weird things her students look up online during class

“$240 worth of turtlenecks.” Browsing the internet on your laptop during a class isn’t new. However, if you’re in EARTH 222/ENVIRON 232 at the University of Michigan, you first might want to make sure the teacher isn’t looking – lest you want to end up on a PowerPoint presentation.

Recently on Twitter, a student posted a photo of her professor calling out all those who were doing something else on their laptops, other than taking notes, over the course of the semester.

My GSIs recorded all the things they caught students doing in lecture over the semester 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nvvhYAMaa0 — Tahany (@TahanyAls) April 17, 2017

The list had some standard ones, like checking Facebook and reading the news. There were some pretty noble instances too, such as programming homework, watching Planet Earth 2, and buying Hamilton tickets.

After that, it just gets weird with examples like looking at pictures of sliced bread, watching Chinese rap videos, and best and most baffling of all, buying $240 worth of turtlenecks.

The professor’s face for much of the semester, probably: ಠ_ಠ

