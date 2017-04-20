Lost At E Minor
World in shock after seeing owl without feathers for the first time
Inigo del Castillo
The Internet – nay, the world – is shocked after photos of an owl without feathers went viral on Twitter.

The revelation started when author Dana Schwartz saw a chubby bird chilling outside her boyfriend’s NYC apartment. She took a photo and body shamed the unsuspecting animal on Twitter, causing her followers to call her out.

And that’s when it hit her. “I realized I had no idea what owls looked like without feathers,” Schwartz told Distractify. After looking it up online, she came back with a horrifying discovery. “The answer is…nightmares.”

The bird in the picture, as it turns out, is not some alien species, but rather, a barn owl.

“The bird in the center is what a barn owl would look like with almost no feathers,” Jeffrey Meshach, deputy director of World Bird Sanctuary, told BuzzFeed. “It’s actually a great photo showing how much feathers change the appearance of a bird.”

Of course, it wasn’t enough for social media to see a naked owl. They also had to see other naked animals, like chickens, possums, hedgehogs, and perhaps the freakiest of them all, bears.

OK, that’s enough internet for one day.

