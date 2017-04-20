World in shock after seeing owl without feathers for the first time

The Internet – nay, the world – is shocked after photos of an owl without feathers went viral on Twitter.

The revelation started when author Dana Schwartz saw a chubby bird chilling outside her boyfriend’s NYC apartment. She took a photo and body shamed the unsuspecting animal on Twitter, causing her followers to call her out.

And that’s when it hit her. “I realized I had no idea what owls looked like without feathers,” Schwartz told Distractify. After looking it up online, she came back with a horrifying discovery. “The answer is…nightmares.”

The chubbiest bird in the world is on my boyfriend's air conditioner pic.twitter.com/QCutmEx8oM — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 8, 2017

I just googled what owls look like without feathers and I am severely shook pic.twitter.com/B12IJ1atYl — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 8, 2017

The bird in the picture, as it turns out, is not some alien species, but rather, a barn owl.

“The bird in the center is what a barn owl would look like with almost no feathers,” Jeffrey Meshach, deputy director of World Bird Sanctuary, told BuzzFeed. “It’s actually a great photo showing how much feathers change the appearance of a bird.”

TFW someone interrupts you when you're in the middle of the spookiest meeting of all time pic.twitter.com/RqojCv4R5S — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 8, 2017

Of course, it wasn’t enough for social media to see a naked owl. They also had to see other naked animals, like chickens, possums, hedgehogs, and perhaps the freakiest of them all, bears.

@DanaSchwartzzz because of this I googled "Chickens Without Feathers" and it is equally horrifying pic.twitter.com/rjztpxsk0n — Peyton McLeod (@tpmcleod) January 8, 2017

@DanaSchwartzzz Bald hedgehogs are testicles with a face pic.twitter.com/v7VNUdHu9W — James H (@angusprune) January 8, 2017

@patel_jesse @DanaSchwartzzz I did as you suggested (oh my god) and this wee wizard popped up in image results. pic.twitter.com/KVrz1Pccy3 — Jane (@looks_last) January 8, 2017

@DanaSchwartzzz bears without fur take the cake though pic.twitter.com/nkfSxv2sPS — Alexander Luthor (@BlactimusPrime) January 8, 2017

OK, that’s enough internet for one day.

