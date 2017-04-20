These photos tell the everyday lives of immigrants, but with Trump masks on

Documentary photographer Veronica Gabriela Cárdenas has created a series that depicts Mexican immigrants performing their day-to-day tasks while wearing masks of the man who wants them deported.

Veronica’s intention is to humanise the immigrant experience and portray their ordeal from a different perspective. She decided to put Trump masks on the participants to protect their identities and to add an extra layer of symbolism and meaning to the portraits.

As she states on her official website: “Fear and uncertainty, the most prominent feelings that undocumented immigrants are filled with after Donald J. Trump was elected as president of the United States, making him the most powerful man on Earth.

“The unprecedented President’s bold promises regarding immigration and the border wall have left undocumented immigrants’ vulnerability exposed. To him and his supporters, this group of individuals is usually solely seen as having one face, without considering their individuality.”

The photographer traveled to Tamaulipas in México and The Rio Grande Valley in Texas to find the protagonists of her series A Trump.

The project is divided into two parts. The first shows potential undocumented immigrants wanting to flee their country for greener pastures.

The second presents individuals from the undocumented population of South Texas, including some of the young students that were granted with a working permit via the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“Wearing the mask ensures that their identity is protected from what is coming these next four years and possible changes thereafter. The noun ‘undocumented immigrant’ has been replaced by ‘trump’ to further protect their identity,” says Cárdenas.

Ironically, Trump himself is the grandson of a German immigrant. His grandfather Friedrich Trump came to America during the gold rush in the 19th century. He ran a restaurant, a bar, and brothel in British Columbia.