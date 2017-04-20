Most dogs learn how to fetch, sit, or play dead. Others, however, are a bit smarter. They learn how to escape out of a maximum security doggie prison animal hospital.

General the Great Pyrenees recently made a smooth escape from the Aquia-Garrisonille Animal Hospital in Stafford, Virginia by opening multiple doors.

CCTV footage of the jailbreak shows the crafty canine putting his brazen plan into action in the dark of night. General first pushes open his cell, baffling his fellow inmates as he calmly walks out. He then uses his snout and mouth to unlock three more doors before wandering off into a parking lot.

Police and hospital staff called for a manhunt (or a doghunt?) the morning after they realised what had transpired.

“Last night at 4 a.m., one of our boarders opened his run door, and managed to open the back door to the clinic to escape,” the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital said. “He is very sweet and he may still be wearing a purple ID band.”

General was later apprehended around 7 p.m. at a nearby front yard. According to the neighbour who found him, the pooch was already there as early as 11 a.m. He has since been reunited with his family and is doing fine.

“He’s a little Houdini,” owner Travis Campbell told WJLA. “When it comes to doors, he can get a lot of doors open.”

So does this mean General gets a treat for doing a neat trick?

Via Sploid