Artist depicts women’s common insecurities with playful drawings

It’s not often people pay attention to the little nuances that come with everyday life.
French illustrator Cecile Dormeau has created a series of adorable images which depict common situations in the life of every contemporary woman.
Her work is extremely thought-provoking while remaining simplified and easy to consume. Dormeau uses playfully drawn female characters to express the insecurities of women.
Her style also offers a sense of empowerment to women as the images express the normality of these sometimes taboo topics.
Dormeau’s work has been used by a number of companies including ASOS, the Sunday Times, and recently, Google.
These pictures are sure to bring a smile to any lady’s face!
Via It's Nice That
