Artist depicts women's common insecurities with playful drawings
Artist depicts women's common insecurities with playful drawings

Jake Rosengarten
By Jake Rosengarten

It’s not often people pay attention to the little nuances that come with everyday life.

French illustrator Cecile Dormeau has created a series of adorable images which depict common situations in the life of every contemporary woman.

Her work is extremely thought-provoking while remaining simplified and easy to consume. Dormeau uses playfully drawn female characters to express the insecurities of women.

Her style also offers a sense of empowerment to women as the images express the normality of these sometimes taboo topics.

Dormeau’s work has been used by a number of companies including ASOS, the Sunday Times, and recently, Google.

CAMEL TOOEEEE 🐫💕#cameltoe #illustration #illustrator #doodle #drawing #art #camel #leggings #tight

A post shared by Cécile Dormeau (@cecile.dormeau) on

These pictures are sure to bring a smile to any lady’s face!

Or not😬 #insecure #thoughs #hot #beyourself #sexy #girls #doodle #drawing #illustration #illustrator

A post shared by Cécile Dormeau (@cecile.dormeau) on

🍑 🎀 #beach #girl #illustration #illustrator #body #doodle #drawing

A post shared by Cécile Dormeau (@cecile.dormeau) on

😎😢😎#crying #hiding #imok #girl #glamorous #doodle #illustration #illustrator #sketchbook

A post shared by Cécile Dormeau (@cecile.dormeau) on

Via It's Nice That

