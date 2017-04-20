Artist depicts women’s common insecurities with playful drawings

It’s not often people pay attention to the little nuances that come with everyday life.

French illustrator Cecile Dormeau has created a series of adorable images which depict common situations in the life of every contemporary woman.

Her work is extremely thought-provoking while remaining simplified and easy to consume. Dormeau uses playfully drawn female characters to express the insecurities of women.

Her style also offers a sense of empowerment to women as the images express the normality of these sometimes taboo topics.

Dormeau’s work has been used by a number of companies including ASOS, the Sunday Times, and recently, Google.

CAMEL TOOEEEE 🐫💕#cameltoe #illustration #illustrator #doodle #drawing #art #camel #leggings #tight A post shared by Cécile Dormeau (@cecile.dormeau) on Apr 4, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

These pictures are sure to bring a smile to any lady’s face!

🍑 🎀 #beach #girl #illustration #illustrator #body #doodle #drawing A post shared by Cécile Dormeau (@cecile.dormeau) on Jul 9, 2016 at 5:46am PDT

😎😢😎#crying #hiding #imok #girl #glamorous #doodle #illustration #illustrator #sketchbook A post shared by Cécile Dormeau (@cecile.dormeau) on May 10, 2016 at 8:04am PDT

