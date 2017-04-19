*UPDATE* Sorry we had to end this feed but head up to the top of our page and you can see the newest feed there.

The strange things people will do to win free stuff – and apparently, that includes kissing a car for 50 straight hours while being watched by thousands on Facebook Live.

The competition was held on Monday by Austin, Texas radio station 96.7 KISS FM. Called ‘Kiss A Kia’, the contest involved 20 contestants having to kiss a car for 50 hours until the last man standing. Every hour, they get a 10-minute break from the boredom and torture.

Those planning to drop out of the competition can use a ‘buyout’, wherein they’ll receive a different prize in lieu of a new car.

And if more than one person is left after 50 hours? The radio station will have a random draw. Man, what a horrible way to lose.

This isn’t the first time such a contest was held (in 2012, someone kissed a Chevrolet for 70 hours), but it may be the first ever to be streamed on Facebook Live.

Understandably, a lot of the reactions were laughing emojis.

Via Mashable