Photographer captures pit bulls in floral crowns to help boost adoption
Photographer captures pit bulls in floral crowns to help boost adoption

By Bronte Godschalk

If you’ve ever wondered how to make a dog cuter, here’s the answer: flower crowns.

Award-winning photographer and animal activist Sophie Gamand is fighting for animal rights in a very elegant and quirky way.

Gamand takes pictures of pit bulls wearing floral crowns to show that this misunderstood breed can be lovely as any other. She hopes that through these photos people will see the pups in a different light, and in the process, adopt them.

***ADOPTED*** CALIFORNIA, RIVERSIDE: Riverside County Department of Animal Services is a high intake cluster of shelters with tons of awesome doggies waiting for a chance! If they are not adopted or pulled by rescue groups, the pit bull-type dogs are usually given about 30 days (because of the incredibly high volume of dogs that come in). If you know someone local looking for a furry companion, please consider Riverside! They do great work to ensure they place as many dogs as possible. This #PitBullFlowerPower cutie is 1342920 and he is about 5 year old. If you are in CA near Riverside (Jurupa Valley) and are interested in adopting a dog, all you have to do is come over and meet pets! You may call the shelter at 951-358-7387, visit their website (www.rcdas.org), or email them (shelterinfo@rivco.org). . #adoptdontshop #photographysaveslives #ordoesit #PitBullFlowerPower #PitBullFlowerPowerCA

A post shared by Sophie Gamand (@sophiegamand) on

According to Gamand’s website, “America euthanizes upward of 1,000,000 pit bull-type dogs every year. It’s a quiet massacre. These dogs make people uncomfortable, which has led the country to be faced with a major pit bull crisis.”

It’s absolutely heartbreaking once you see the images the photographer has captured. The dogs are clearly extremely loveable.

Get on board now. You can do your part by hash-tagging #PitbullFlowerPower. Or better yet, adopt one now at your local shelter.

Had the pleasure recently to photograph Isaboo in a #pitbullflowerpower crown! Mommy @rachaelray jumped in for a quick shot. Thank you Rachael & Isaboo for all you do for the homeless doggies with Rachael's Rescues! And thanks for today's shout-out 😍🙌 . #Repost @rachaelray ・・・ Save the date! My amazing + talented friend @SophieGamand is bringing her #pitbullflowerpower exhibit to the @RussellFineArt Gallery in Austin, TX! Sophie's photos feature shelter pit bulls wearing flower crowns and have helped countless pups get adopted. The exhibit opens April 1st and you can meet Sophie on Sat, April 8th, from 5-8PM, which is also #DogFightingAwarenessDay. A percentage of sales from the exhibit benefits @AustinPetsAlive.

A post shared by Sophie Gamand (@sophiegamand) on

About the author

Bronte is a media student at the University of RMIT in Melbourne. She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

