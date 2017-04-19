Photographer captures pit bulls in floral crowns to help boost adoption

If you’ve ever wondered how to make a dog cuter, here’s the answer: flower crowns.

Award-winning photographer and animal activist Sophie Gamand is fighting for animal rights in a very elegant and quirky way.

Gamand takes pictures of pit bulls wearing floral crowns to show that this misunderstood breed can be lovely as any other. She hopes that through these photos people will see the pups in a different light, and in the process, adopt them.

According to Gamand’s website, “America euthanizes upward of 1,000,000 pit bull-type dogs every year. It’s a quiet massacre. These dogs make people uncomfortable, which has led the country to be faced with a major pit bull crisis.”

It’s absolutely heartbreaking once you see the images the photographer has captured. The dogs are clearly extremely loveable.

Get on board now. You can do your part by hash-tagging #PitbullFlowerPower. Or better yet, adopt one now at your local shelter.