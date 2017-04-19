The Internet is amused by this father-son pair’s gloomy expression while riding on a Disney ride

Disney Land is the happiest place on earth, but perhaps not for everyone. Tokyo Disney Land, along with the alternative locations of the famous amusement park, are supposedly the places of dreams and happiness. However, this one Twitter user @MKNSKN14 was definitely not letting Walt Disney control his happiness.

The gloomy photograph that the user posted online depict him and his father seated in the front row of a roller coaster, and they look like the most unhappy people on the planet.

You would expect to see an expression of fright, extreme excitement, or even nausea, but these two are as sulky as they come.

Apparently, this photograph was planned. The father and son were competing against each other in a contest of who could look like they were enjoying themselves the least.

The camera snapped and we have the evidence – it’s definitely a draw. They both look completely miserable. You got us!