Lost At E Minor
Food perfectly matched with outfits is so satisfying to see
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Food perfectly matched with outfits is so satisfying to see
Photography

Food perfectly matched with outfits is so satisfying to see

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

In her delightful series Wardrobe Snacks, photographer Kelsey McClellan creates stunning #OOTDs by matching clothes with the perfect accessory: food.

Made in collaboration with prop stylist Michelle Maguire, the series features outfits thoughtfully juxtaposed against various food items, resulting in beautiful if not yummy contrasts and textures.

For instance, a blue ensemble is paired with a cheeseburger, while a pink pantsuit is matched with strawberry wafers. Other food items included are a slice of pizza, a cup of coffee, and a bag of chips.

Photos from the series Wardrobe Snacks

The images are simple but satisfying to look at. It’s a welcome departure from the usual (and cliché) food photography we see on Instagram.

Photos from the series Wardrobe Snacks

You can see more from the series here.

Photos from the series Wardrobe Snacks

Photos from the series Wardrobe Snacks

Photos from the series Wardrobe Snacks

Via This Is Colossal

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment