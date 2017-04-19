Food perfectly matched with outfits is so satisfying to see

In her delightful series Wardrobe Snacks, photographer Kelsey McClellan creates stunning #OOTDs by matching clothes with the perfect accessory: food.

Made in collaboration with prop stylist Michelle Maguire, the series features outfits thoughtfully juxtaposed against various food items, resulting in beautiful if not yummy contrasts and textures.

For instance, a blue ensemble is paired with a cheeseburger, while a pink pantsuit is matched with strawberry wafers. Other food items included are a slice of pizza, a cup of coffee, and a bag of chips.

The images are simple but satisfying to look at. It’s a welcome departure from the usual (and cliché) food photography we see on Instagram.

You can see more from the series here.

Via This Is Colossal