Adding “and then the murders began” turns any book into a mystery
Adding "and then the murders began" turns any book into a mystery

By Bronte Godschalk

People are turning the most innocent books into murderous tales, and it’s actually hilarious.

Last month, author Marc Laidlaw realised that adding “and then the murders began” to the opening lines of any book instantly makes the story better. It can make the most innocent tale into something so terrifying and thrilling, yet entertaining.

The internet has taken a liking to this discovery, and it’s not surprising why. The results of adding this simple sentence to the introduction of a book are hilarious.

I dare you not to laugh.

Bronte is a media student at the University of RMIT in Melbourne. She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

