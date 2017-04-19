Adding “and then the murders began” turns any book into a mystery

People are turning the most innocent books into murderous tales, and it’s actually hilarious.

Last month, author Marc Laidlaw realised that adding “and then the murders began” to the opening lines of any book instantly makes the story better. It can make the most innocent tale into something so terrifying and thrilling, yet entertaining.

The first line of almost any story can be improved by making sure the second line is, “And then the murders began.” — Marc Laidlaw (@marc_laidlaw) March 3, 2017

The internet has taken a liking to this discovery, and it’s not surprising why. The results of adding this simple sentence to the introduction of a book are hilarious.

Mr & Mrs Dursley, of number 4, Privet Drive, were proud to say they were perfectly normal, thank you very much. And then the murders began. https://t.co/WbbBuyehqU — Kyle Treasure (@KyleTreasure) March 3, 2017

I dare you not to laugh.

“I wonder what Piglet is doing," thought Pooh. And then the murders began. https://t.co/ZWBA29tjW9 — Damon Young (@damonayoung) March 3, 2017

There was an old lady who lived in a shoe. She had so many children, she didn't know what to do. And then the nurders began. #LaidlawsRule — TJF588 (@TJF588) March 22, 2017

"Once there were four children whose names were Peter, Susan, Edmond and Lucy. And then then the murders began." #LaidlawsRule — Kathy Stewart (@Kate2651) April 10, 2017

The sun did not shine. It was too wet to play. And then the murders began. #LaidlawsRule pic.twitter.com/NL89ViGvZ1 — Chandler Arnold (@Social_CHAN_ge) March 22, 2017

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, and then the murders began" #LaidlawsRule — Jon (@jonarmijo__) March 29, 2017

"In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. And then the murders began." https://t.co/SnW7928jQl — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 3, 2017