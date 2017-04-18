You won’t be able to ‘let it go’ after knowing the original ending of “Frozen”

Elsa had no chill. Entertainment Weekly broke the ice over any qualms about alternate endings to Frozen by talking to the 2013 animated blockbuster’s producer Peter Del Vecho.

“…when we started off, Anna and Elsa were not sisters. They weren’t even royal. So Anna was not a princess. Elsa was a self-proclaimed Snow Queen, but she was a villain and pure evil — much more like the Hans Christian Andersen tale,” Del Vecho revealed.

He added: “We started out with an evil female villain and an innocent female heroine and the ending involved a big epic battle with snow monsters that Elsa had created as her army.”

Uhh…okay. That sounds completely off tangent from the film’s ending we know and love.

James Hibberd of Entertainment Weekly wrote: “Frozen was to open with a prophecy that ‘a ruler with a frozen heart will bring destruction to the kingdom of Arendelle’. We’re then introduced to Anna, our pure-hearted heroine, and Elsa, an unrelated evil Snow Queen. We learn Elsa is a scorned woman; she was stood up at the altar on her wedding day and froze her own heart so she would never love again. Both Elsa and the audience assume she’s the villain from the prophecy.

“Fast-forward to the final act: Elsa creates an army of snow monsters to attack our heroes while Kristoff has ‘a Han Solo moment’ and comes to help Anna. To halt Elsa’s attacking army, the two-faced Prince Hans triggers a massive avalanche — not caring that the avalanche also puts Anna, Elsa and all of Arendelle in jeopardy. Anna realizes Elsa is their only hope, so she convinces her to use her powers to save the kingdom.

“The twist is that the prophecy from the beginning is actually not about Elsa, but about Hans — he’s the one with a metaphorical frozen heart because he’s an unfeeling sociopath. Elsa’s heart is then unfrozen allowing her to love again.”

While all that still sounds like a feasible ending, the team decided they’d seen that kind of story play out before, probably from a low-budget romantic comedy no one admitted to have seen.

So they put their heads together and came up with a new ending showing sisterly love, and they pulled it off.

Via Entertainment Weekly