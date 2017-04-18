Lost At E Minor
Wendy's roasted McDonald's and Twitter can't get enough of it
Wendy's roasted McDonald's and Twitter can't get enough of it

Bronte Godschalk
By Bronte Godschalk

Wendy’s and McDonald’s are having a fast food showdown. It’s not a fight to see who has the most burger sales, but rather, the most burns handed out on Twitter.

Just recently, McDonald’s announced something very exciting. By 2018, they plan to be using fresh beef in their quarter pounder burgers at “most of” their restaurants – yay!

Wait, what are we eating now?

Fast-food chain Wendy’s must have also been grossed out by the announcement, that they decided to start some beef (yes, pun intended) with McDonald’s via Twitter.

Of course, the people of the internet jumped on the bandwagon and ended up egging Wendy’s along.

Someone give the Wendy’s social media manager a big fat raise!

Bronte is a media student at the University of RMIT in Melbourne. She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

