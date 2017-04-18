Wendy’s roasted McDonald’s and Twitter can’t get enough of it

Wendy’s and McDonald’s are having a fast food showdown. It’s not a fight to see who has the most burger sales, but rather, the most burns handed out on Twitter.

Just recently, McDonald’s announced something very exciting. By 2018, they plan to be using fresh beef in their quarter pounder burgers at “most of” their restaurants – yay!

Wait, what are we eating now?

Today we’ve announced that by mid-2018, all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef. pic.twitter.com/Bdf99ALlxw — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) March 30, 2017

Fast-food chain Wendy’s must have also been grossed out by the announcement, that they decided to start some beef (yes, pun intended) with McDonald’s via Twitter.

.@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) March 30, 2017

Of course, the people of the internet jumped on the bandwagon and ended up egging Wendy’s along.

@MrSaturnTweets @McDonalds Someone ordered a smackdown, and we Super Sized it — Wendy’s (@Wendys) March 30, 2017

@Javier_Vazqu3z @McDonalds Get outta here with that nonsense. Baconator is the way. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) March 31, 2017

Someone give the Wendy’s social media manager a big fat raise!

