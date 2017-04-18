People are now dyeing their hair to look like geodes

We’ve recently had some vibrant hair trends, from colourful ombre to mermaid hair, but this new trend is a little more… precious.

Geode hair is inspired by the glitzy, sparkling, natural colours of crystals and precious stones. There’s an endless range of colours that can accompany this new hairstyle, including amethyst, sapphire, and opal.

The holidays are coming! 🎄❄️ Since I know you want to look amazing for your holiday parties please schedule your appointments with me ASAP. I am working extra days this coming month to try & accommodate everyone during this busy time of year. Don't wait to schedule your appointment with me, text me now. 801-870-5601. A post shared by Utah Blondes, Balayage, Vivids (@geodehair) on Nov 22, 2016 at 8:51am PST

If you can’t choose between crystals, you can always have both.

Or if you’re a bit shy, you can also hide it from underneath your natural hair colour.

From pastel pinks reminiscent of rock formations to stunning metallic shades found in mixed metals, there’s something for everyone.

Would you try it?