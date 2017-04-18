If you ever find yourself getting bit in the butt by a snake, know that dropkicking the reptile just might work. It sure did for one Thai man.

At an internet café in the Wiset Chai Chan District of Ang Thong in Thailand, a rat snake invited itself into an internet café, causing everyone to run – as well use martial arts – for their lives.

The CCTV footage shows a man about to leave the café when a snake jumps inside and takes a bite out of the man’s butt. The guy turns to his first line of defense and dropkicks the animal (as well as another customer).

It’s surprisingly effective, sending the creature flying towards two gamers, who then use their chairs makeshift platforms.

Luckily for the victim, we know that most rat snakes are not poisonous. Unluckily for gamers, we now know that snakes are into LAN parties.

WATCH: this video will also give you the chills…

Via Digg