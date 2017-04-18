These haunting portraits are about black women who disappeared in the US

Social media users and artists have come together to raise awareness for missing black women, and it’s truly touching.

Recently, people have been taking to Twitter to try to raise awareness about missing African-American women in Washington D.C.

It takes 3.2 secs to retweet and help find these 8 BLACK GIRLS reported missing in Washington, D.C. during the past three days (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xpEwNcW44S — Black Marvel Girl (@BlackMarvelGirl) March 13, 2017

Apart from sending out tweets, artist Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle has joined in with an art project called The Evanesced. It involves the artist making 100 paintings (or as she calls it, ‘un-portraits’) that depict the fictional and real stories of thousands of women who have disappeared through human trafficking, colonialism, homicides, and other unknown reasons.

What the wee hours of the morning gave me…#TheEvanesced #Powder #emergingfromerasure #KACHStudio #introspective A post shared by Kenyatta A C Hinkle (@achinkle05) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:42am PST

Using India ink and a brush made from Spanish moss, Hinkle creates humans who seem to be incomplete or fading away, appearing like apparitions or bodies in decay. The drawings don’t represent 100 actual missing women, but rather, symbolise someone being erased and forgotten.

What the wee hours of the morning brought me…#unraveling #TheEvanesced #KACHStudio #Ilovethesewomen #emergingfromerasure #indiaink #makeyourowndrawingtools #midnightoils A post shared by Kenyatta A C Hinkle (@achinkle05) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:37am PST

“It’s not a strange coincidence because this erasure happens every day, all over the nation,” she told The Huffington Post. “It has been a state of emergency for a long time. It just depends on who is looking at it and who is talking about it.”

She added: “It’s about this idea they are shrouded in erasure. These cases, we don’t talk about them, or we focus on the killers. But these women, these presences, are more than that.”

One of my favorites from The Evanesced drawing series. Some days I feel exactly like this woman. I am shaking so much off my back joyously. It lightens the load and allows me to dance like there is no tomorrow cause it will be what I say it will be! #KACHStudio #TheEvanesced #Ink #Manifesting #2017isalreadylit #Thrive ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kenyatta A C Hinkle (@achinkle05) on Dec 28, 2016 at 3:42pm PST

#mood #TheEvanesced #Dancingthroughthesedeadlines #2017 A post shared by Kenyatta A C Hinkle (@achinkle05) on Dec 28, 2016 at 3:46pm PST