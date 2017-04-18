Designer mashes up Disney Princesses with Pokemon

New York City-based costume designer Wilberth Gonzalez has graced the internet with his incredible talents. If you’re a fan of Disney Princesses and Pokemon… brace yourself.
Gonzalez’ series features Disney characters mingling with different Pokemon, often with the latter replacing the former’s animal sidekicks.
For instance, Pocahontas’ raccoon, Meeko, is replaced by Eevee, while Mushu from Mulan is replaced by a Dragonair. They’re so cleverly fitting!
My rendering of Pocahontas meets Pokemon. I painted a set of various Disney princesses and reimagined all of their magical friends as Pokemon. #watercolor #art #painting #design #costumedesign #sketch #illustration #arthub #pokemongo #drawingoftheday #disney #pokeball #disneyart #pokemon #fashion #fanart #princess #Pocahontas #disneyprincess #disneyartspotlightfeature #dailyart #pikachu #evee #slowbro #instaartlovers #teamvalor #teaminstinct #teammystic #wilberthgonzalez
My rendering of Mulan meets Pokemon. I painted a set of various Disney princesses and reimagined all of their magical friends as Pokemon. #watercolor #art #painting #design #costumedesign #sketch #arthub #drawingoftheday #disney #disneyart #pokemon #pokemongo #mushu #mingnawen #fanart #mulan #disneyprincess #illustration #croosover #disneyartspotlightfeature #dailyart #pikachu #dragonair #caterpie #instaartlovers #teamvalor #teaminstinct #teammystic #wilberthgonzalez
My rendering of Snow White meets Pokemon. I painted a set of various Disney princesses and reimagined all of their magical friends as Pokemon. #watercolor #art #painting #design #costumedesign #sketch #illustration #arthub #pokemongo #drawingoftheday #disney #disneyart #pokemon #princess #fashion #fanart #snowwhite #sevendwarfs #princess #disneyprincess #disneyartspotlightfeature #dailyart #pikachu #mrmime #instaartlovers #teamvalor #teaminstinct #teammystic #wilberthgonzalez
He’s also included other characters, like Bugs Bunny, Roger Rabbit, and Mr. Rabbit.
That clever Bug$! #easter #pokemon #illustration #easterrabbit #crossover #drawing #dailyart #disney #peeps #sketch #watercolor #fanart #painting #pastel #looneytunes #pokeball #pikachu #bugsbunny #wilberthgonzalez
And Mr. Rabbit thought Alice's crying was bad! #easter #pokemon #illustration #easterrabbit #crossover #drawing #dailyart #disney #disneyart #sketch #watercolor #fanart #painting #aliceinwonderland #togepi #pikachu #wilberthgonzalez
With Easter just around the corner, here is one of my favorite rabbits picking up an explosive set of poke eggs! #watercolor #art #painting #design #exeggcute #rogerrabbit #jessicarabbit #easter #easterrabbit #arthub #pokemongo #drawingoftheday #disney #pokeball #disneyart #pokemon #fashion #fanart #disneyartspotlightfeature #dailyart #pikachu #instaartlovers #teamvalor #teaminstinct #teammystic #wilberthgonzalez
To see more of Wilberth Gonzalez’s illustrations, head on over to his Instagram page.
My rendering of Cinderella meets Pokemon. I painted a set of various Disney princesses and reimagined all of their magical friends as Pokemon. #watercolor #art #painting #design #costumedesign #sketch #arthub #drawingoftheday #disney #disneyart #pokemongo #pokemon #princess #fanart #cinderella #disneyprincess #illustration #croosover #disneyartspotlightfeature #dailyart #pikachu #rattata #raticate #meow #pidgey#instaartlovers #teamvalor #teaminstinct #teammystic #wilberthgonzalez
My rendering of Aurora meets Pokemon. This is my personal favorite! I painted a set of various Disney princesses and reimagined all of their magical friends as Pokemon. #watercolor #art #painting #design #costumedesign #sketch #pokemongo #illustration #arthub #disney #disneyart #pokemon #princess #fanart #sleepingbeauty #aurora #princessaurora #disneyprincess #disneyartspotlightfeature #dailyart #illustratenow #pikachu #butterfree #farfetchd #oddish #instaartlovers #teamvalor #teaminstinct #teammystic #wilberthgonzalez
My rendering of Princess Ariel meets Pokemon. I painted a set of various Disney princesses and reimagined all of their magical friends as Pokemon. #watercolor #art #painting #design #costumedesign #sketch #drawing #art #disney #disneyart #pokemon #pokemongo #pokemonart #illustration #croosover #fanart #ariel #disneyprincess #thelittlemermaid #mermaid #arthub #disneyartspotlightfeature #dailyart #magikarp #pikachu #gyarados #instaartlovers #rupaulsdragrace #wilberthgonzalez
