Designer mashes up Disney Princesses with Pokemon

New York City-based costume designer Wilberth Gonzalez has graced the internet with his incredible talents. If you’re a fan of Disney Princesses and Pokemon… brace yourself.

Gonzalez’ series features Disney characters mingling with different Pokemon, often with the latter replacing the former’s animal sidekicks.

For instance, Pocahontas’ raccoon, Meeko, is replaced by Eevee, while Mushu from Mulan is replaced by a Dragonair. They’re so cleverly fitting!

He’s also included other characters, like Bugs Bunny, Roger Rabbit, and Mr. Rabbit.

To see more of Wilberth Gonzalez’s illustrations, head on over to his Instagram page.