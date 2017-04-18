Comic Sans’ designer stands by his creation: “Haters gonna hate”

The typeface that everyone loves to hate is still making the news – and we aren’t even mad.

Vincent Connare, the designer behind Comic Sans (said to be as one of the worst fonts ever made) is standing by his creation. In an interview with The Guardian, Connare revealed that he has received plenty of criticism over the years, including calls for banning the typeface completely.

For Connare, this seemed a bit excessive.

On his website, Connare describes Comic Sans as one “…of the world’s most loved and loathed fonts” which is “a classic example of delivering to a brief,” adding in his interview that it is “…almost an anti-technology typeface: very casual, very welcoming. It’s like going home, back to your childhood, getting letters from family members.”

The aim was to appeal to children – and that’s exactly what it does. But on the other hand, the hate does potentially stem from its misuse. So if you’re planning to print out something for work, please use Arial or Times New Roman instead. You’re welcome!