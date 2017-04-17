You can now use emojis as vibrators to put a smiley on your face

Now emojis will not only appear in your inbox, they’ll also appear in your secret drawer.

Emojibator is a company that makes – yep, you guessed it – vibrators that look like emojis. Made from ultra-soft, easy to clean silicone, the sex toys come in two shapes: the eggplant and the chili pepper.

The products are waterproof, meaning you can ditch the shower head while you’re in the shower. Each one also has 10 settings, so you’ll have 10 different variations of that naughty smiley emoji on your face!

Fifty to 75 percent of women need to have their #clitoris touched (clitoral stimulation) to reach climax (#orgasm). #emojibator A post shared by Emojibator (@emojibator) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

According to Emojibator co-founder Jaime Jandler (not his real name), the concept started out as a joke, but after launching the product, they received 1,000 orders, then another thousand sold by their second month.

Now they’ve got retail contracts with NYC’s Museum of Sex and sex toy retailer Good Vibrations.

Tag @chilipeppers if you want them to get down with us! #rhcp #bloodsugarsexmagik. A post shared by Emojibator (@emojibator) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:27am PST

“It had that ‘wow’ factor’ and I thought it had viral potential,” he said. “I guess I was right.”

All natural, locally grown, orgasmic eggplants. 🍆🍆🍆 A post shared by Emojibator (@emojibator) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:14am PST

You’ve been sending emojis to friends and family your entire life, it’s time you send one to yourself. Gurl, you deserve it. The emoji vibrators are available here for AUS$46 (US$35) each.

We got a spicy little treat for you. A post shared by Emojibator (@emojibator) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

Via Design Taxi