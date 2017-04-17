Lost At E Minor
Video captures poor elephant getting bit in the trunk by a croc
Home Page Contribute now!
Video

Video captures poor elephant getting bit in the trunk by a croc

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

A young elephant just wanted something to drink when a crocodile decided to play tug-of-war… with the mammal’s trunk!

Footage of the incident was taken by Alexander Makanga during a river cruise at the Liwonde National Park in Malawi last April 10.

It shows a herd of elephants wandering near by the riverbank when a hug croc suddenly leaps out of nowhere to latch on to a young elephant’s trunk. The two struggle for quite a bit, with the pachyderm dragging the reptile onto land and, at times, lifting it up in the air.

The other elephants initially step back in shock, but one adult later comes to the rescue, forcing the croc to open its jaws by giving it a stomp.

Damn, Mother Nature. You’ve got no chill.

Via Mashable

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment