A young elephant just wanted something to drink when a crocodile decided to play tug-of-war… with the mammal’s trunk!

Footage of the incident was taken by Alexander Makanga during a river cruise at the Liwonde National Park in Malawi last April 10.

It shows a herd of elephants wandering near by the riverbank when a hug croc suddenly leaps out of nowhere to latch on to a young elephant’s trunk. The two struggle for quite a bit, with the pachyderm dragging the reptile onto land and, at times, lifting it up in the air.

The other elephants initially step back in shock, but one adult later comes to the rescue, forcing the croc to open its jaws by giving it a stomp.

Damn, Mother Nature. You’ve got no chill.

Via Mashable