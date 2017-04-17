Lost At E Minor
People are in shock after seeing marshmallow Peeps as pizza toppings
Bronte Godschalk
We can accept pineapple as pizza toppings, but marshmallows?

Eating marshmallow animals is strange enough, we didn’t need to be confronted with the atrocity of melting peeps onto a crispy cheese pizza.

Early this month, Mashable brought the abomination to our attention and the uproar it caused across the internet.

Yeah, not too many people seemed to be a fan of this, this, Peepza!

Others, however, actually believed this might actually be good.

Maybe – just maybe – if the peeps were placed on top of a Nutella dessert pizza we’d be okay with it. What do you think? Yay or nay for the Peepza?

