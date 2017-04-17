People are in shock after seeing marshmallow Peeps as pizza toppings

We can accept pineapple as pizza toppings, but marshmallows?

Eating marshmallow animals is strange enough, we didn’t need to be confronted with the atrocity of melting peeps onto a crispy cheese pizza.

Early this month, Mashable brought the abomination to our attention and the uproar it caused across the internet.

Yeah, not too many people seemed to be a fan of this, this, Peepza!

How have you not been tried and executed for treason https://t.co/YnVIcFKseX — 💰chuck ㄣ⃒ (@Ovochillxando) April 2, 2017

THIS NONSENSE WILL NOT BE TOLERATED ON MY TL https://t.co/PJezBLkFp9 — Hines & Associates (@HinesmanTrophy) April 3, 2017

@AustinOnSocial This is a crime against both God and man. — Becca 🇺🇸🖖🏻🏳️‍🌈 (@rebeccacaroline) April 2, 2017

@AustinOnSocial Thanks, I wasn't sure what was going to be the first thing to make me retch this morning. Now i know. — Jim Deane (@jim_deane) April 3, 2017

Others, however, actually believed this might actually be good.

@AustinOnSocial It's a Peepzza!

I'm starting to see profit in this! — David Johnson (@DasRegent) April 2, 2017

Maybe – just maybe – if the peeps were placed on top of a Nutella dessert pizza we’d be okay with it. What do you think? Yay or nay for the Peepza?