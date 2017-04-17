An Australian couple gave this waitress the most generous tip ever

The pair gave a waitress a 200 percent tip. Then as if that wasn’t enough, they returned the next day and they offered to pay her US$10,000 (AUS$13,197) student debt.

Last week at Noi Thai Cuisine in Waikiki, Hawaii, waitress Cayla Chandara was waiting on an Australian couple and their daughter when they struck up a friendly conversation with her. They got to talk about her 80-hour work weeks, her double shifts at two different restaurants, and her student debts.

“I told them I moved here for school, but I was kind of in a little bit of debt and I couldn’t go back to school, because I couldn’t afford it,” recalled the 21-year-old from Santa Rosa, California.

After the family left, Chandara was clearing their table and their US$200 (AUS$263) tab when she saw something unbelievable: the tip they gave her was US$400 (AUS$527)!“I was then at a loss for words and all I wanted to do was hug them,” Chandara told CBS News.

The girl immediately ran out to find the generous customers to say thank you. During their conversation, they mentioned where they were staying, so Chandara sent them a card, dessert, and some flowers.

But wait, there’s more.

The next day, the woman and the little girl came back to the restaurant and offered to pay off Chandara’s student loans – all US$10,000 of it!

“I initially told them I couldn’t take that offer, but they insisted that it would be just as great for them to do it for me,” Chandara said.

When she asked how she could ever repay their kindness, they simply texted, “be your best possible self, dream big and strive for your goals.”

Chandara now plans to go back to college to study liberal arts and business.

“They have truly changed my life, not only financially but in the way I look at things,” she said. “They are the most beautiful and kind-hearted people I’ve come across and I really look up to them and I can’t wait until they watch me graduate.”

Via Distractify