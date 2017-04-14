Indulge yourself in these Bacon-fried Oreos. No? Okay.

Trump was wrong. America has always been great.

American food blogger Amy Erickson of Oh, Bite It! has always tried to push the envelope (or rather, the calorie count) on her kitchen concoctions, but we believe she’s outdone herself this time.

We heart-palpitatingly introduce: Bacon-fried Oreos.

There’s no real secret to it. You simply take some Oreo cookies, wrap them in your bacon of choice, fry them to a crisp, and serve. The result is salty sugary goodness that frankly, makes us a tad bit uncomfortable to even share with our readers. We just couldn’t resist discussing the absurdity of this creation.

Below are the photos from some brave souls who’ve given the snack a try:

Bacon fried Oreos! #legrasdur A post shared by cinematicroad (@cinematicroad) on Oct 7, 2016 at 9:32pm PDT

