People like to say Australia has a lot of dangerous animals. But in Canada, even the deer can pack a punch — just ask the guy in this video.

As he got out of a friend’s truck, Cary McCook, a 25 year-old aspiring rapper from British Columbia, was tackled by a medium-sized deer before he even had time to get out of the way.

McCook told reporters that his friends didn’t believe his story at first, assuming it was just a poorly thought out April Fool’s joke. But luckily for McCook, the whole attack (or was it more of a crash?) was captured by security camera footage.

And based on the footage, I think it’s safe to say that probably hurt.

Although people don’t usually think of deer as being dangerous — possibly due to their favourable portrayal in movies like Bambi — deer attacks on humans occur every year in the United States and Canada, often going unreported.

And you thought grizzly bears were scary.

It probably doesn’t help that deer have a fondness for booze, going out of their way to scavenge fermented apples to the point of intoxication. In some cases this can make them aggressive, or just sloppy and prone to smashing into things.

Getting attacked by a deer, whether drunk or sober, has to suck. And even if you’re out in the forest armed with a gun that you bought specifically for the purpose of hunting deer, you still might not be safe from the doe-eyed menace, as this hunter found out:

It has to be embarrassing to get your ass kicked by the animal you were hoping to eat for dinner. No word yet if Cary McCook plans to get a hunting license as well.