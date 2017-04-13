Imagine being colour blind for your whole life, and then getting a pair of glasses that let you see colours normally for the first time. Would you react like this old man did?

I think we can all relate to his moving reaction. And just to be clear on what’s happening here: the man in the video is wearing — for the first time in his life — glasses that are able to correct his colour blindness.

You might be wondering: how is that even possible? How can a pair of lenses fix a problem that’s going on inside your eye?

First, to clarify, colour blindness does not mean that you don’t see any colours, contrary to a common misconception. So it’s not like the grandpa in the video just went from black and white to full colour in an instant.

Usually, people suffering from colour blindness can’t distinguish certain colours. So for example, some people have red-green colour blindness, meaning they are not able to distinguish red and green. Others have blue-yellow colour blindness.

For those of us with full colour vision, it’s hard to imagine how the world would look to a colour blind person. Imagine if, for example, red and green apples looked the same to you. Or if a blue sky and a yellow canary looked like they were the same colour.

It’s probably even harder to go the other way — for a colour-blind person to imagine full colour vision. How can you even imagine colours you’ve never seen?

The company that makes the lenses is called EnChroma, and their product is pretty damn amazing:

The problem of colour blindness is ultimately due to overlap in the light absorbance of different types of cone cells in our eyes. And the corrective lenses work by “untangling” this overlap, so that the different types of cone cells now only absorb the sort of light which they should absorb: the same light they would absorb in someone with full colour vision.

The end result: the grandpa in the video can now distinguish colours that he was never able to distinguish before. And that is truly amazing.