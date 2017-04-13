Cardboard boxes and laser pointers are great entertainment for cats. But apparently, so too are optical illusions.

In this YouTube video, we get to see a cat go totally nuts over a ‘rotating snakes’ design printed on paper.

With the optical illusion playing its tricks on the feline, the pet pounces on this weird squiggly moving thing, looking to stop its vile sorcery. The wretched illusion, however, proves to be too much for our valiant cat, as the latter surrenders in both exhaustion and confusion.

The clip has already racked up over 3.2 million views – and a lot more ‘awws’ and ‘aahs’ from cat lovers – only a few days after it was uploaded.

If you want to try the optical illusion, head on over here. Just refrain from jumping up and down like the poor kitty.

Via Digg