NO, SERIOUSLY: There’s a new reality show where men guess whether women are fat or pregnant

Sometimes you just have to sit back and marvel at human stupidity.

Neem Je Zwemspullen Mee (or in English: Bring Your Bathing Suit) aired for the first time over the weekend, and seems like a show that was produced by a bunch of 15-year-old teenagers in their mate’s basement.

From what I can gather the premise is basically just to get people up on stage while dudes try to answer degrading questions about them.

One such question is, ‘is this woman pregnant or fat?’. Don’t believe me? Watch for yourself:

I can’t speak Dutch, but I know when something’s messed up when I see it. The poor woman walks on stage and is made to stand on this humiliating spinning podium.

She then sadly rotates for an indeterminate amount of time as four men weigh up whether she’s got a human baby inside her or doesn’t live up to their arbitrary and uninformed beauty standards.

What fresh hell is this?!

Another question, I kid you not, was whether a woman’s breast were real or fake.

AND before that, the pilot asked whether an Asian dude was Chinese or Japanese.

'Neem Je Zwemspullen Mee' was al vorig jaar op @NPO_3Lab met andere voorbeelden zoals: is dit een Chinees of een Japanner? pic.twitter.com/7g5APzFvAX — Zakaria Taouss👳🏻 (@zekkie) April 10, 2017

The show’s producers got pretty meta trying to justify this trash – the production company explained that “through these satirical settings, we laugh off all forms of prejudices.”

Bull. S***.

If you like questions so much, I’ve got one for you – are you all braindead idiots, or just wilfully ignorant degenerates?