By now we’ve all seen that guy getting dragged off the United flight. So has Jimmy Kimmel, and he’s not happy about it.

In response to the shocking incident that occurred when a man was assaulted after he refused to vacate his seat for a United employee, Jimmy Kimmel went ahead and created a perfect parody ad for the airline.

The ad pretty much captures the feeling that we’re all sharing right now. And you can bet that United regrets the incident, given that their stock initially dropped by more than a billion dollars as a result of the controversy.

And this isn’t the first time that United has suffered a large loss as the result of a public controversy.

Back in 2009, Canadian musician Dave Carroll flew United with his band, and witnessed the baggage handlers throwing his guitar around. Sure enough, the guitar was broken when he arrived. So Carroll went ahead recorded a revenge song.

It became a viral hit, leading to large drop in United’s stock:

The horror stories don’t end there. One of the worst United passenger experiences happened a few years ago when this woman’s two pets were nearly killed as a result of neglect by United employees, as she watched helplessly from the window of the plane:

Unsurprisingly, all of these incidents have led to a call for people to boycott United. But that will be easier said than done, given how much people rely on the airline. Not to mention the public has a famously short memory when it comes to this kind of boycott, historically.

In fact, there are already signs that United’s stock is bouncing back from its initial drop.

So fly United if you must. But if they ask you to give up your seat, maybe it’s best to just go along with it …