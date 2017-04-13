Lost At E Minor
What THAT ‘American Beauty’ scene would look like with ‘real’ women
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for What THAT ‘American Beauty’ scene would look like with ‘real’ women
Photography

What THAT ‘American Beauty’ scene would look like with ‘real’ women

Ben Pablo
By Ben Pablo

We all remember that Mena Suvari shot from the 1999 film American Beauty. Here’s what it looks like when women with real bodies recreate it.

Photographer Carey Fruth wanted to empower women, to alleviate their insecurities about their bodies.

Her idea was to recreate that unforgettable shot, wherein Kevin Spacey lustfully imagines Mena Suvari on a bed of rose petals.

So Fruth gathered ladies of all sizes, from various ethnic backgrounds, young and not so young. And with this wide spectrum showcasing the diversity of American women, she thrust them forward to reveal their nakedness.

In doing so, Fruth portrayed her version of true American beauty.

“By stepping into a fantasy dream girl world and by letting go of that fear, they free themselves up to direct that energy they once wasted on telling themselves that they weren’t good enough to elsewhere in their life,” she said.

The images show that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and teaches everyone to be proud of who they are and how they look.

For more of Carey Fruth’s work, click here.

Via artFido

ab1
ab2
ab3
ab4
ab5
ab6

About the author

Filipino writer who calls the road home, eager to tell the stories of the world—from sea to summit, small towns to big cities, cultures old and new. Enjoys drinking IPAs while watching his favorite sports teams lose. Minimalist.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment