What THAT ‘American Beauty’ scene would look like with ‘real’ women

We all remember that Mena Suvari shot from the 1999 film American Beauty. Here’s what it looks like when women with real bodies recreate it.

Photographer Carey Fruth wanted to empower women, to alleviate their insecurities about their bodies.

Her idea was to recreate that unforgettable shot, wherein Kevin Spacey lustfully imagines Mena Suvari on a bed of rose petals.

So Fruth gathered ladies of all sizes, from various ethnic backgrounds, young and not so young. And with this wide spectrum showcasing the diversity of American women, she thrust them forward to reveal their nakedness.

In doing so, Fruth portrayed her version of true American beauty.

“By stepping into a fantasy dream girl world and by letting go of that fear, they free themselves up to direct that energy they once wasted on telling themselves that they weren’t good enough to elsewhere in their life,” she said.

The images show that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and teaches everyone to be proud of who they are and how they look.

Via artFido