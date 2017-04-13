In New Zealand, a woman nearly got run over by a train after she failed to follow the most basic of road safety rules: look both ways before crossing.

CCTV footage shows numerous pedestrians crossing the tracks at Mount Eden station amid warning signs. The woman, dressed in a purple sweatshirt, then appears and starts doing the same.

She, however, only looks right, and not left. Seconds later, the locomotive comes rushing in, almost hitting her if she hadn’t noticed at the last second and jumped out of the way.

According to Craig Inger, rail services manager at Auckland Transport, people need to be more careful, considering electric trains – the ones used now – are much quieter than the older diesel models.

“You can’t be using your phone or have earphones on because you might miss the warning lights or bells,” he said.

Megan Drayton from TrackSAFE added that more than 100 people have died in New Zealand railway accidents in the last decade.

“Most railway deaths are preventable if people follow basic safety rules around tracks and trains – only ever cross railway tracks at formed level crossings and obey the signs and signals that are there to protect you.”

