8-year-old took family van for a McDonald’s run after learning to drive on YouTube

If this story doesn’t give you implicit hope in the next generation then I don’t know what the hell will.

An eight-year-old legend/small child in Ohio jumped in his father’s van over the weekend and drove all the way to his nearest McDonalds – because Happy Meals wait for no child!

Witnesses saw the kid “driving effortlessly through the downtown area”, according to the local paper, and alerted the police.

But before the cops could get to the little bugger, he PULLED UP TO THE DRIVE THROUGH AND JUST CASUALLY ORDERED A CHESSEBURGER WITH HIS PIGGY BANK MONEY.

The staff thought they were being pranked, they were not.

Patrolman Jacob Koehler was on the scene soon after and in the spirit of Ron Burgundy, wasn’t mad, he was kind of impressed.

“He didn’t hit a single thing on the way there. It was unreal,” he said.

Matt Stanley saw the whole thing and said as the kid was driving he was obeying all the traffic laws – even stopping at reds and giving way to traffic on his left.

It was about 8pm, and his parents were asleep when he decided to go on his little adventure – taking his four-year-old sister with him in the back seat.

No charges were laid and his grandparents came to pick him up.

And how did this little terror learn to drive?

Watching YouTube tutorials of course.

What a time to be alive.