Restaurants are about the food, they always are – but when a place can offer you amazing food as well as a stunning location, well that’s when magic happens.

It can be really hard to find these magical spots nowadays – social media has meant we’re bombarded with an overwhelming amount of information, and it can be incredibly difficult to find the signal in the noise.

Luckily though, with some much-needed help from the KAYAK app, we tracked down ‘On The Turps’ – the restaurant of our dreams.

Nestled away in a corner of the Daintree rainforest in northern Queensland is one of the most breathtakingly beautiful swimming holes you could ever imagine.

WATCH OUR VISIT TO THIS STUNNING RESTAURANT IN THE PLAYER ABOVE!

It’s called ‘The Blue Lagoon’ for its impossibly blue waters that excuisitely mingle with the streaks of sunlight sneaking through the thick canopy overhead.

For most of the day you’re likely to have it all to yourself – escaping the heat in your own personal little paradise.

But if you happen to get peckish, amazingly, you’re only a short stroll to some of the best local cuisine the region has to offer.

Nestled among the tree-tops is ‘On The Turps’ – an eccentric restaurant hidden away, overlooking the gorgeous Blue Lagoon.

While you’d think that somewhere so remote would find it difficult to serve up top-shelf dishes, you’d be delightfully mistaken.

They source local ingredients from within the small community of the Daintree – and you can taste it. I had the crab ravioli to start, followed by the crumbed kangaroo cutlets – both really simply and elegantly prepared, letting the freshness of the ingredients speak for themselves.

I feel comfortable saying that it was one of the most unique and special dining experiences I’ve ever had, and if you get the chance to head up towards north Queensland, make the effort to get to ‘On The Turps’ – you won’t regret it.

Thanks to KAYAK and the KAYAK app for making this experience possible. Check out the Explore function and Heat Map on the app to find the best restaurants, accommodation and entertainment while the Itinerary sorts out your trip for you while you barely raise a finger.