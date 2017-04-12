Entire world dumbfounded after Sean Spicer claims “even Hitler didn’t sink to using chemical weapons”

Sean Spicer, back at it again with the mind-blowingly stupid gaffe!

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time for some more #SpicerFacts – but this one, although it’s an incredibly close race, could be his most offensive one yet.

In a press briefing criticizing Russia for supporting Assad (should be straightforward enough, right?), Spicer said,

“You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

Anyone who has ever taken year 8 history, or lived on Planet Earth since 1945 knows that of course, Hitler gassed millions and millions of Jewish people during World War Two – so the shocked White House press corps gave him a chance to explain himself.

He did…not do a good job.

“I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no – he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” Mr Spicer said.

One journalist, who is all of us, shouted: “what about the Holocaust?”

Old Spicey kept going.

“I think there is clearly… I understand the point, thank you, thank you I appreciate that.”

OMG STOP SAYING THINGS.

“(Hitler) brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that. But I’m saying in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns, dropped them down, to innocent– into the middle of towns, it was brought… so the use of it, I appreciate the clarification, that was not the intent.”

And all of this on the first day of Passover.

In a written statement soon after, Spicer said he was “in no way… trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust.”

The thing is, I genuinely believe the bloke – I think he just genuinely forgot about the Holocaust, because he is genuinely not very good at his job.

“I was trying to draw a distinction of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on population centers. Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable,” the statement continued for some reason.

Not sure why the hell you would try to draw a distinction between using airplanes and gas chambers there, buddy – what did I say before, just stop saying things.

Seriously, how the hell does guy have a job?

German Jews

Holocaust Centers

Hitler never used chemical weapons

Comparing Assad to Hitler

